Avalanche Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $34.65 or 0.00081006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $12.72 billion and approximately $472.59 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00028586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00021213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,278,862 coins and its circulating supply is 367,245,952 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

