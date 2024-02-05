Avalanche Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $34.65 or 0.00081006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $12.72 billion and approximately $472.59 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00028586 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00021213 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006478 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000164 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006296 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001231 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000844 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,278,862 coins and its circulating supply is 367,245,952 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
