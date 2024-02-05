Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.2% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on META. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of META traded down $13.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $461.05. 25,542,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,265,740. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $485.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 912,015 shares of company stock worth $320,157,535. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

