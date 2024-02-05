Integris Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Integris Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,963 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.2% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,635,000 after buying an additional 928,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,574,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,328,000 after buying an additional 251,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,875,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,058,000 after buying an additional 945,255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $493.98. 1,242,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,026,726. The business’s 50 day moving average is $475.00 and its 200-day moving average is $453.74. The company has a market capitalization of $382.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $498.43.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

