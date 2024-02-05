iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Position Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.5% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 1.25% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $135,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.55. 1,312,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,505. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

