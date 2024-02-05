Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is D.A. Davidson & CO.’s 2nd Largest Position

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,949,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 5.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $530,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $328.99. 643,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,457. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $330.12. The stock has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.05 and its 200 day moving average is $291.86.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
