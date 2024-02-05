Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is D.A. Davidson & CO.’s 2nd Largest Position

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,949,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 5.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $530,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $328.99. 643,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,457. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $330.12. The stock has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.05 and its 200 day moving average is $291.86.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.