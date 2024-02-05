Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Watts Water Technologies worth $36,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 768.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.26. 50,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,838. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.25 and a 1-year high of $213.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.74.

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.60.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

