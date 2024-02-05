Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $38,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,011,000 after buying an additional 344,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,714,000 after purchasing an additional 121,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,620,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,535,000 after purchasing an additional 41,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,304 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,689. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.34. 185,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,730. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average of $95.23. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $114.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 114.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHP. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

