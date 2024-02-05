Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $43,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,771 shares of company stock valued at $139,531,235. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $564.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,869,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $579.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

