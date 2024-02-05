Gabelli Funds LLC Has $41.39 Million Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.21% of Ameren worth $41,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 14.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.44. 572,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,826. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.98.

Insider Activity at Ameren

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Barclays raised their price target on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEE

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.