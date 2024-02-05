Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 687,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $50,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at $345,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Graco by 117.1% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 11,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 274.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at $3,693,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 203,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $117,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,207.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at $408,716.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $117,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,879 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Graco Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $86.22. The company had a trading volume of 290,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,429. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $87.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

