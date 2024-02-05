Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,680 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $45,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 489.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 955,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,233.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,255. The stock has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

