Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.14% of American Electric Power worth $55,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.9 %

AEP stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,962. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.10.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.