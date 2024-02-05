Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 900 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,198,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.23% of Rogers Communications worth $46,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,736,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $549,739,000 after acquiring an additional 396,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,818,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,131,000 after acquiring an additional 57,774 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,148,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $339,007,000 after acquiring an additional 505,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,260,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,370,000 after acquiring an additional 645,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RCI traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.58. The stock had a trading volume of 184,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.3742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

