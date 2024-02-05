Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,296,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.99% of Flowserve worth $51,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 22.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 6.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Price Performance

NYSE:FLS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.44. 153,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

