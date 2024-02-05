Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,513,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $56,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rollins by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,557,000 after acquiring an additional 833,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Rollins Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 589,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,820. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

