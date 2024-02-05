Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) traded down 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.77 and last traded at $16.79. 566,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,175,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $897.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Ramaco Resources

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $5,613,725.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 730,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,950,133.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $805,380.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 737,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,422,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $5,613,725.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 730,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,950,133.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,626,787 shares of company stock valued at $27,908,729. 45.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

