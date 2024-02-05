Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,584 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Xylem worth $60,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Xylem by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.49. 1,061,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.77 and its 200-day moving average is $102.73.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.