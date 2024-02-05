IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) were down 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 59,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 128,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $609.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 111.11% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $1,155,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 178,129 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 292.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 169,272 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 86.3% during the third quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 187,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 86,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. 17.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

