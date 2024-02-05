Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.00

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.71), with a volume of 831941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.30 ($0.70).

Foxtons Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £168.73 million, a PE ratio of 1,866.30, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 41.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 27,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £12,313.80 ($15,654.46). Company insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

