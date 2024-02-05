SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Stock Price Down 12.3%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.09. 399,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 396,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

SunCar Technology Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $657.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

