Gabelli Funds LLC Has $58.03 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.29% of Eversource Energy worth $58,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

ES traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,665. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

