Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Trading 2.7% Higher

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.57 and last traded at $29.22. Approximately 295,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 990,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

RVMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,732.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $133,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,732.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,872. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 68.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 76.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 101.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

