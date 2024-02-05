Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $74,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,241,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,667,000 after purchasing an additional 41,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.05.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.82. 3,405,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,736,630. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

