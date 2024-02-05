CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stake Cut by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,421,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,450 shares during the period. CNH Industrial accounts for 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $77,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,593 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,969,000 after acquiring an additional 577,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.14. 11,263,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,416,141. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

