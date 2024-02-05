Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 536,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $63,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,739,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,852,000 after purchasing an additional 149,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Herc by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Herc by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Herc by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,451,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp cut shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Herc Stock Performance

HRI traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.57. 36,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.72 and its 200 day moving average is $128.72. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.97 and a 52 week high of $159.82.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Herc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.