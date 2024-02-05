abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 136,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 319% from the previous session’s volume of 32,541 shares.The stock last traded at $87.18 and had previously closed at $87.90.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average is $87.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLTR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 20,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

About abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

