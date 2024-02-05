TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.25

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$50.25 and last traded at C$49.90, with a volume of 5468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.75.

TerraVest Industries Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$902.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.52.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$173.93 million during the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, research analysts predict that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

TerraVest Industries Increases Dividend

About TerraVest Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

