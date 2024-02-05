TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.25

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$50.25 and last traded at C$49.90, with a volume of 5468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.75.
TerraVest Industries Stock Up 3.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$902.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.52.
TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$173.93 million during the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, research analysts predict that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.
TerraVest Industries Increases Dividend
About TerraVest Industries
TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.
