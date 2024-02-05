GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.50

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 1632199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.97.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $178.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.50 million. Analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 40,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

