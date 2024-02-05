Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Trading Down 7.8%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.52 and last traded at $30.68. 128,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 296,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush boosted their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 8.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.94.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 38.14% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $895.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 24,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $758,556.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,208,914.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $49,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,237.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 24,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $758,556.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,208,914.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,628 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,954 in the last 90 days. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 192.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 48.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 22.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Further Reading

