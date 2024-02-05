West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Stock Price Up 2.4%

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $391.21 and last traded at $390.09. 202,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 439,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $381.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.