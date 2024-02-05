Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Trading 1.9% Higher

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.71. Approximately 22,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 216,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.28. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 236.14% and a negative net margin of 151.43%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,926 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. M28 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 217,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after buying an additional 205,815 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,120,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,668,000 after buying an additional 161,315 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

