WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 262,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 311,150 shares.The stock last traded at $39.87 and had previously closed at $40.12.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 276.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 56.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1,810.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

