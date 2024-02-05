Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Given New $65.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KMPR. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kemper from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

NYSE KMPR traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.16. 316,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.93. Kemper has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $68.15.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,492.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $691,758. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,140,000 after purchasing an additional 852,100 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,465,000 after buying an additional 421,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,367,000 after buying an additional 297,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $14,366,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,212,000 after buying an additional 225,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

