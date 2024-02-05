Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Lowered to $440.00 at Benchmark

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Benchmark from $490.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHTR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.87.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $11.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $308.13. 1,670,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.46. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $305.06 and a twelve month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 35.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 168.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 307.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.