Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 134.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,819. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $970.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.50 and a quick ratio of 19.50.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 2,872.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $89,544.31. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,888.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $89,544.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,888.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $443,172.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,261.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $869,857. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 271.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

