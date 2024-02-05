Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases 753 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.2% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,140,000 after buying an additional 97,254 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,148,000 after purchasing an additional 63,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $697,296,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,911 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,428. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGN stock traded down $14.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $931.00. 209,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,563. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $886.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $834.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $973.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 39.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $931.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

