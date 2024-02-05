Gabelli Funds LLC Has $78.79 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,008,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the quarter. Textron makes up 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $78,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Textron by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Textron by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Textron by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Price Performance

NYSE:TXT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.48. The company had a trading volume of 436,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.64. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $86.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TXT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Textron

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.