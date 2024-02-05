Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 125,800 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,267,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125,800 shares during the quarter. Mueller Industries comprises 0.8% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.12% of Mueller Industries worth $95,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLI stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 136,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,649. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $49.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $37,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $871,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $37,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $871,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,514,864.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,238,139. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

