GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Holdings Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,167,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. GATX makes up about 1.0% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 3.29% of GATX worth $127,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in GATX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in GATX by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in GATX by 4.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GATX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in GATX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GATX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.47. 93,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,274. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.84. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $133.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

