GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 40,350 Shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its position in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,350 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.41% of Alpha Star Acquisition worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition by 97.9% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 436,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 215,989 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition by 82.8% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 731,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 331,310 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,449,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALSA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 100,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,679. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

Alpha Star Acquisition Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

