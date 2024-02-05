Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Gabelli Funds LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $142,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,291,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Deere & Company by 561.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,379,000 after purchasing an additional 451,019 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $6.13 on Monday, hitting $386.47. 1,256,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,789. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $384.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

