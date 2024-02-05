GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $642,000 Holdings in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its holdings in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.66% of Horizon Space Acquisition I worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSPO. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Stock Performance

Horizon Space Acquisition I stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,369. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Company Profile

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

