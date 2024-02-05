GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.09% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth $912,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth $6,419,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder John Joseph Dorsey acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Up 0.5 %

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $28.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,634,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,706,587. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.66.

(Free Report)

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.