GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Grows Position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 249,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,400 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Intevac were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVAC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Intevac by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Intevac during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Intevac by 5,427.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Intevac stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,472. Intevac, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $7.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

