GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $1.20 Million in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 36,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in United States Steel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 497,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in United States Steel by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 168,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

X has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

United States Steel Price Performance

NYSE X traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,434,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.04.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

