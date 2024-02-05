GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $1.08 Million Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSGS. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 738.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.28. 64,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,971. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.32 and a beta of 0.96. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $164.79 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.20.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $43.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.77 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

