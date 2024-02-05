Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Sells 2,452 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.84. 5,640,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,940,043. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.88. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

