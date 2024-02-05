iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Planning Group LLC

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,254 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,471,134 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.