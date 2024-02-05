Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

BNDX stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $48.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,134. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.0859 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

