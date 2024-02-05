Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 71.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 269.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOA traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $69.62. The company had a trading volume of 82,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,704. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average of $66.01. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78.

About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.